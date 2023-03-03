Finley Calhoun, 82, of Liberty, Texas, (and formerly of Old River, Texas) went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at his home in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by the love of his four children and family.

Born April 9, 1940 in Leesville, Louisiana to James W. and Exa Irene Turnage Calhoun. Finley is proceeded in death by both his parents as well as his wife’s parents Woodrow James and Mary Etta Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife Jerrie Ann Brown Calhoun. Children: Rhonda Sue Powell & husband Phill, of Old River TX, Rodney Wayne Calhoun of Dayton TX, Pamela Lynn Owens & husband Larry of Liberty, TX, Becky Ann Welch of Fairview, TN. (10) Grandchildren: Tara Johnson, Jeffery Choate, Tyler Owens, Taylor Choate, Megan Turner, Ryan Owens, Amanda Whitson, Gantsen Calhoun, Savannah Welch, Nathan Owens. (8) Great Grandchildren: Etnie, Ephraim, Lexi, Brendle, Olivia, Aliza, Matilda, and Logan.

He is also survived by (6) siblings: Joyce McCoy, Sue Hinton & husband James, Audra Stott & husband Dewayne, Jerry Calhoun & wife Joyce, Jackie Calhoun & wife Marcia, Sharon Mills & husband Jack. And many nieces and nephews.

First and foremost, at an early age, Finley chose to dedicate and live his life for the Lord. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing in church every opportunity he got.

At the age of 20 Finley met and married the love of his life Jerrie Ann (16). Together they celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. His goal in life was to know that his family knew and loved the Lord as he did.

Early in life Finley started out working in the grocery business in Shreveport, LA, which later he transitioned into construction. Traveling with his wife and four children, he worked as a pipefitter for several years in Union local 211which led him to Mont Belvieu, TX, where he eventually went back into the grocery business. He owned and operated two convenience stores “Finley’s” for approximately 30 yrs. While in the convenience store business, Finley met and formed friendships with many of his customers, most knowing him as “Mr. Finley”. Giving from his heart, he helped and supported many church functions, school organizations, and individuals in need in the community.

After his retirement he spent as much time possible with his family and friends. He loved telling jokes and sharing stories. He enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard and sometimes just to piddle. While relaxing indoors, he always made time to read his bible, and enjoy a good cup of coffee. He always had a bible verse to share with his kids and grandchildren, and he always referred to the Lord as his friend. He liked listening to music, with Jimmy Swaggart and the Gaither’s Homecoming being his favorite.

Finley was a wonderful husband, great dad, awesome Paw Paw and a good friend to whoever would take the time to just sit and visit.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Faith Family Church in Baytown with Rev. Bobby Hart and Rev. Taylor Choate officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

