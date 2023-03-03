Jesse Marsh Warren was born August 23, 1933 in College Station, Texas to parents, George B. Warren and Mary Ellen Winters Warren. He passed away March 1, 2023 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 89. Jesse proudly served our country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Splendora ISD as a maintenance worker and has lived in Splendora for 45 years. Jesse was a hardworking man and was always working out in his field or in his shop. He loved to build things and traveling. Jesse loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George B. and Mary Ellen Warren; son, Mark Daniel Warren; brothers, Don Warren, John Warren, Bobby Warren, Milton Warren; sister Minnie Lou Hodges. Jesse is survived by his beloved wife of 65 ½ years, Jeanette Warren; children, Kathy McNeely, Susan Tomlinson and husband Paul, Richard Warren, and wife Devanie; sister, Betty Ann Whitehead; daughter in law Kendyl Warren; grandchildren, Joshua McNeely and wife Elizabeth, Laura Davidson and husband Robert, Michael Tomlinson and wife Ann, Ryan Tomlinson and wife April, Mark Tomlinson and wife Elise, Heather Burciaga and husband Abraham, Jessica Purswell, Brian Houston and wife Kati, Kali Warren, Maya Warren; great grandchildren, Anna McNeely, Katelyn McNeely, William McNeely, Liam Davidson, Claire Tomlinson, Ella Tomlinson, Nick Bordages, Mollie Tomlinson, Reagan Knight, Jon Derossett, Hannah Houston, Sadie Houston, Lane Houston, Cameron Burciaga, Logan Burciaga; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 6-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10:30am with Pastor Grayson Kelly and Pastor Randy Faram will be officiating. Burial will be in the Brookside Memorial Park at 1pm.

Pallbearers for the service will be Joshua McNeely, Robert Davidson, Michael Tomlinson, Ryan Tomlinson, Mark Tomlinson, Abraham Burciaga, Brian Houston, Nick Bordages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

