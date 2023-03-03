Flavio Arturo Leiva Dubon, 77, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 28, 1946, in El Salvador, to the late Felix Dubon and Flor Leiva.

Flavio pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, watching television and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Flavio was preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of twenty years Marina Ocampo; his children Sonia Ocampo and husband Marcos Nuñez of Houston, Carlos Ocampo and wife Bertha of Houston, and Veronica Vega and husband Miguel of Dayton; his six grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren; his three siblings; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Marcos Nuñez, Miguel Vega, Carlos Ocampo, Miguel Vega, Jr., Gerardo Carpinteiro and Cristian Ocampo.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2:00pm, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 3pm, at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

