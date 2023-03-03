Robert Eugene “Gene” Harvey, II, 57, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1966, in Victoria, Texas, to the late Robert Eugene and Doris Carnes Harvey. Gene attended West Rowan High School in Mount Ulla, North Carolina. He worked for many years as a maintenance supervisor for the SI Group, formerly the TPC Group.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and mowing his yard. He found solace just sitting on his porch enjoying nature at its finest. Gene had a passion for cooking, especially barbeque on the smoker or grill. He liked listening to country and western music, often cranking the volume all the way up.

Gene was strong willed, bold with a big personality and ornery to a fault. He was very determined and wanted things to go his way. Gene also liked to joke and entertain with his friends. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children Justin Harvey and wife Taylor of San Antonio and Jessica Harvey; his sister Shela Sapp of Salisbury, North Carolina; his nieces Shelby Beck and husband Mark of China Grove, North Carolina and Erin Carrion and wife Ashley of Salisbury, North Carolina; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to a committal service at 10am, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac, Texas.

