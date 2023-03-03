Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 1, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 1, 2023:

Weaver, Mark – Theft of Property and Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

Wiesner, Victor Van III – Harassment (no mugshot)

Conner, Kayla – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Powell, Larry Ray – Theft of Property and Parole Violation (no mugshot)

Vasquez, Walter – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Ardoin, Kimberly Nicole – Abandoning/Endangering Child

Thomas, Jessica – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Dangerous Drug (three counts) and Falsification of Drug Test (no mugshot)

Rodriguez, Griselda – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Osage, Johnathan Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Parole Hold (no mugshot)

Petrushansky, Jonathan Emmanuel – Invasive Visual Recording

Viera, Danisa Yaquelin – Disorderly Conduct

Editor’s note: Out of the 11 arrests on March 1, six are missing mugshots because they are not available on the County Jail website. The mugshots have been requested through a FOIA request.

