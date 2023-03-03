San Jacinto County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sex abuse case

A San Jacinto County jury on Thursday, March 2, found Jesus “Jesse” Rodriguez guilty of the offense of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children in the 411th District Court of the Honorable John Wells III. First Assistant District Attorney Rob Freyer served as lead prosecutor in this case.

After two days of testimony, including deputies from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, counselors and forensic interviewers from Children’s Safe Harbor, CPS investigators and the young victims, a jury found evidence existed beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, a close family member of the victims, had sexually assaulted both girls, who were younger than 14 years of age at the time, over a period spanning three years.

The jury found that the sexual abuse occurred in places in San Jacinto County including the residence of the defendant and Wolf Creek Park camping grounds.

In a hearing immediately following the verdict, the same jury assessed punishment as 30 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The jury listened to testimony from both the victims as well as members of the defendant’s friends and family. The sentence shall not be eligible for parole, in accordance with the laws of the state of Texas.

Criminal District Attorney Todd Dillon is grateful for the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, as well as counselors, forensic interviewers and staff at the Children’s Safe Harbor for their hard work, care and persistence in this case.

“A society is judged by how we protect our most vulnerable – our children. The message this jury has sent says San Jacinto County will protect our children and will not tolerate those who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens,” said Dillon.

Jesus "Jesse" Rodriguez

Freyer, who represented the case during the four-day trial, added, “We want to commend the two young girls who bravely testified about the years of abuse they endured at the hands of their grandfather who they trusted, as well as all of the personnel from Children’s Safe Harbor in Conroe and from Children’s Protective Services who testified in this trial, for their dedicated and hard work in once again ensuring justice and safety for the most precious resource we have – our children. This verdict and the hard work put in by this jury underscores once again, child victims in San Jacinto County will always have a voice that will be heard, and that horrific acts committed by this defendant will be taken very seriously. These girls did not ask for nor deserve to be victimized by their own grandfather repeatedly, and they and their family sincerely look forward to moving on with their lives. Such behavior such as this will not be tolerated whatsoever.”

