City of Mont Belvieu, Barbers Hill ISD open Hall of History

A crowd comprised of City of Mont Belvieu officials, Barbers Hill Independent School District staff and school board members, representatives from Chambers County and other community stakeholders braved stiff winds on Thursday morning, March 2, as they gathered to attend the official opening of the Mont Belvieu-Barbers Hill Hall of History.

This museum was created through a partnership between the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD with the intent to preserve the area’s unique history and providing a place for the growing community to learn more about the area’s past while also providing a learning environment for BHISD students.

“It was so rewarding to see leaders from our city, county, and school district united in a desire to honor our rich and storied past,” said Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole. “A special thanks to our Community Relations Director Jami Navarre who was chiefly instrumental in making today’s event a tremendous success!”

Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham added, “Folklore-myth-legend; we are all Barbers Hill and surrounded by Mont Belvieu woven through a community thread of rich history and traditions. The Hall of History will ensure that what has created the foundation of our area is preserved and displayed for our residents to enjoy for years to come.”

About the Hall of History

Through informative displays and collected artifacts, the Hall of History preserves the unique story of the area east of Houston known commonly as “The Hill.”

From its early days as a rice farming community to the oil boom on the Barbers Hill Salt Dome that set the community’s importance within the oil and gas industry; From a collection of founding homesteads to one of the fastest growing cities in Texas; From a simple schoolhouse to a sprawling collegiate-style campus that houses one of the state’s most recognized school districts. All of these intertwining storylines are captured and told throughout the Hall of History to the delight of lifetime residents as well as those new to the area.

The Hall of History is located on the back side of the Barbers Hill ISD Administration Building at 9600 Eagle Dr. in Mont Belvieu.

