Liberty County man found not guilty of assault

A recent Liberty County felony criminal jury trial ended in a not guilty verdict. Steven Angelo Tenorio was indicted May 6, 2020, for the offense of Assault Family Violence- Occlusion (choking). The assault was alleged to have occurred on Aug. 21, 2019.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, a jury in the 75th District Court was selected and the trial began the next day. The State’s evidence included the 911 call, pictures, testimony from the investigating officer from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department and the alleged victim. The defense did not present any evidence.

The jury deliberated a little over an hour before returning the not guilty verdict. Mr. Tenorio faced between 2-20 years in prison. Tenorio was represented by Attorney Elizabeth Coker.

