The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 2, 2023:

Flores, Juan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rangel, Jose – Hold for Harris County warrant

Viera-Martinez, Danisa Yaquelin – Disorderly Conduct (no mugshot)

Esparza, Damaris – Disorderly Conduct

Fregia, Dakota Ryan – Theft of Property

Puckett, Charles Albert – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Vasquez, Yair – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bonilla, Manuel – Displaying Fictitious License Plate

