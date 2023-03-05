Bettie Jean “Candy” Page, 73, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Houston. She was born May 6, 1949 in Denver, Colorado to her late parents, Gerald Kelly and Elizabeth Meisker Kelly.

Candy was a longtime resident of the Houston area, and had previously lived in Hutchinson, Kansas. Candy worked as a nurse’s aide and for Cessna Aircraft. She enjoyed watching old western movies and her best times were spent with her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Charles Page; children, Melissa Jones, Michael Jones and Shawn Page and his wife, Courtney; grandchildren, Rachel, Katie, Breanna, Ryan, Trinity, Colton, Kinley and Kennedy; siblings Joe, Steve, Virginia, and Becky and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

