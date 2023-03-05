Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2023:

Griffin, Alfred Jr. – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of Marijuana

Barrera, Christian Isai – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Theft of Property

Thompson, Ryland – Theft of Firearm

Pena, Aldo Eliud – Driving While License Invalid with prior conviction and Possession of Marijuana

Yaxcal, Nelson Poou – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Tampering (no mugshot)

Barrera, Christian Griffin, Alfred Thompson, Ryland Woodward, Jerry Dewayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

