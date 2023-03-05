Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2023:

  • Griffin, Alfred Jr. – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of Marijuana
  • Barrera, Christian Isai – Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Theft of Property
  • Thompson, Ryland – Theft of Firearm
  • Pena, Aldo Eliud – Driving While License Invalid with prior conviction and Possession of Marijuana
  • Yaxcal, Nelson Poou – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Tampering (no mugshot)
Barrera, Christian
Griffin, Alfred
Thompson, Ryland
Woodward, Jerry Dewayne

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.