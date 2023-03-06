Father, son arrested on drug, firearm charges at Dayton home



On the morning of Friday March 3, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable’s Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team and the Liberty County Pct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a search warrant at 45 Rene Street in Dayton, Texas.

The search warrant, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain, was the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation regarding the trafficking of Methamphetamine.

Pct 4. Constable investigators, assisted by Pct. 6 Constable investigators, conducted a search of the premises that resulted in the seizure of approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine, 14 firearms, one stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, one stolen John Deere Gator ATV, one stolen Honda Foreman ATV and one ballistic helmet.

Authorities say this motorcycle was reported as stolen when it was recovered on March 3 at a Dayton home.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and incarcerated at the Liberty County Jail.

Gregory Lynn Johnston, 54, of Dayton, was charged with Manufacturer and Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, a first degree felony; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, a third degree felony, and Unlawful Possession Body Armor by Felon, a third degree felony.

Gregory Lynn Johnston II, 30, of Dayton, was charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, a first degree felony. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us. All tips will remain confidential.

