Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

During the month of February 2023, the following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office:

  • Ian Christopher Martin and Kara Suzann Biggs
  • Barbara Semien Baldwin and Harrison Lee Radford
  • Juan Rogelio Indalecio and Paz Xiomara Araujo
  • Obed Padilla Vega and Vanessa Torres
  • Anthony Lawson Hallmark and Kimberlie Ann Hebert
  • John Thaddeus Ohlhausen and Sadie Ann Brooke Strawn
  • Allen McAdams and Ella Townsend
  • Edwin Saldana Olvera and Vanessa Fernandez
  • Betty Ann Marler and Johnnie Buford Spruill III
  • Michelle Celestine Crumble and Craig Labree Marshall Jr.
  • Victor Gutierrez-Reyes and Ana Isabel Aguayo Gamboa
  • Gerald Wayne Pitts and Karen Dianne Conn
  • Brian Kenneth Ussery and Natalie Kay Forames
  • Jose Guajardo Contreras and Lady Magaly Guerrero Rangel
  • Nicholas Robert Russell and Rebecca Ann Files
  • William James Pinkard and Vicki L Smith

  • Rodrigo Amaro and Evelia Rubio Torres
  • Mauro Florencio Martinez Cifuentes and Maria De Jesus Meneses Alfaro
  • Cinthia Araujo and Ramiro Diaz
  • James Wendell Dodson and Vicenta Irene Cerna De Baires
  • Santiago Miranda Miranda and Marisol Salinas Barbosa
  • Jose Luis Olivas and Magaly Rivera Navarro
  • Tyler Tristan Billingsley and Melissa Lynn Owen

  • Henry Gruessinger and Laci Ashlyn Holub
  • Bernal Chaves and Maria Teresa Ortega Hernandez
  • Richard Lee Lewis and Charlotte Reynolds Smith
  • Mathew Joseph Jenkins and Jerrica Lee Nelson
  • Felipe Claudio Cortez Ramirez and Cristina Orozco Pena
  • Jaime Rafael Amaya Adame and Vivian Vianey Garza
  • Wilian Omar Espana and Tatiana Lopez Fonseca
  • Jose Maria Gaspar Serbantes and Raquel Magdalena Flores Moreno
  • Manuel De Jesus Ayala Salinas and Yazmin Salinas
  • Artemio Rosales and Yesenia Garcia Guadalupe
  • Jose Enrique Banegas Chavez and Beverlin Jasmin Fuentes
  • Donal Eduardo and Yudy Blandina Miranda Orozco

