Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2023

During the month of February 2023, the following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office:
- Ian Christopher Martin and Kara Suzann Biggs
- Barbara Semien Baldwin and Harrison Lee Radford
- Juan Rogelio Indalecio and Paz Xiomara Araujo
- Obed Padilla Vega and Vanessa Torres
- Anthony Lawson Hallmark and Kimberlie Ann Hebert
- John Thaddeus Ohlhausen and Sadie Ann Brooke Strawn
- Allen McAdams and Ella Townsend
- Edwin Saldana Olvera and Vanessa Fernandez
- Betty Ann Marler and Johnnie Buford Spruill III
- Michelle Celestine Crumble and Craig Labree Marshall Jr.
- Victor Gutierrez-Reyes and Ana Isabel Aguayo Gamboa
- Gerald Wayne Pitts and Karen Dianne Conn
- Brian Kenneth Ussery and Natalie Kay Forames
- Jose Guajardo Contreras and Lady Magaly Guerrero Rangel
- Nicholas Robert Russell and Rebecca Ann Files
- William James Pinkard and Vicki L Smith
- Rodrigo Amaro and Evelia Rubio Torres
- Mauro Florencio Martinez Cifuentes and Maria De Jesus Meneses Alfaro
- Cinthia Araujo and Ramiro Diaz
- James Wendell Dodson and Vicenta Irene Cerna De Baires
- Santiago Miranda Miranda and Marisol Salinas Barbosa
- Jose Luis Olivas and Magaly Rivera Navarro
- Tyler Tristan Billingsley and Melissa Lynn Owen
- Henry Gruessinger and Laci Ashlyn Holub
- Bernal Chaves and Maria Teresa Ortega Hernandez
- Richard Lee Lewis and Charlotte Reynolds Smith
- Mathew Joseph Jenkins and Jerrica Lee Nelson
- Felipe Claudio Cortez Ramirez and Cristina Orozco Pena
- Jaime Rafael Amaya Adame and Vivian Vianey Garza
- Wilian Omar Espana and Tatiana Lopez Fonseca
- Jose Maria Gaspar Serbantes and Raquel Magdalena Flores Moreno
- Manuel De Jesus Ayala Salinas and Yazmin Salinas
- Artemio Rosales and Yesenia Garcia Guadalupe
- Jose Enrique Banegas Chavez and Beverlin Jasmin Fuentes
- Donal Eduardo and Yudy Blandina Miranda Orozco