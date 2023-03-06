Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2023

During the month of February 2023, the following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office:

Ian Christopher Martin and Kara Suzann Biggs

Barbara Semien Baldwin and Harrison Lee Radford

Juan Rogelio Indalecio and Paz Xiomara Araujo

Obed Padilla Vega and Vanessa Torres

Anthony Lawson Hallmark and Kimberlie Ann Hebert

John Thaddeus Ohlhausen and Sadie Ann Brooke Strawn

Allen McAdams and Ella Townsend

Edwin Saldana Olvera and Vanessa Fernandez

Betty Ann Marler and Johnnie Buford Spruill III

Michelle Celestine Crumble and Craig Labree Marshall Jr.

Victor Gutierrez-Reyes and Ana Isabel Aguayo Gamboa

Gerald Wayne Pitts and Karen Dianne Conn

Brian Kenneth Ussery and Natalie Kay Forames

Jose Guajardo Contreras and Lady Magaly Guerrero Rangel

Nicholas Robert Russell and Rebecca Ann Files

William James Pinkard and Vicki L Smith

Rodrigo Amaro and Evelia Rubio Torres

Mauro Florencio Martinez Cifuentes and Maria De Jesus Meneses Alfaro

Cinthia Araujo and Ramiro Diaz

James Wendell Dodson and Vicenta Irene Cerna De Baires

Santiago Miranda Miranda and Marisol Salinas Barbosa

Jose Luis Olivas and Magaly Rivera Navarro

Tyler Tristan Billingsley and Melissa Lynn Owen

Henry Gruessinger and Laci Ashlyn Holub

Bernal Chaves and Maria Teresa Ortega Hernandez

Richard Lee Lewis and Charlotte Reynolds Smith

Mathew Joseph Jenkins and Jerrica Lee Nelson

Felipe Claudio Cortez Ramirez and Cristina Orozco Pena

Jaime Rafael Amaya Adame and Vivian Vianey Garza

Wilian Omar Espana and Tatiana Lopez Fonseca

Jose Maria Gaspar Serbantes and Raquel Magdalena Flores Moreno

Manuel De Jesus Ayala Salinas and Yazmin Salinas

Artemio Rosales and Yesenia Garcia Guadalupe

Jose Enrique Banegas Chavez and Beverlin Jasmin Fuentes

Donal Eduardo and Yudy Blandina Miranda Orozco

