Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 4, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2023:L

Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Evading Arrest or Detention

Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information, and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information (three counts)

Johnston, Gregory Lynn, age 30 – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Burns, Donal – Assault

Johnston, Gregory Lynn, age 54 – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon

