Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 4, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2023:L

  • Cartlidge, Frank Edgar III – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Brashears, Ronnie Lynn – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information, and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information (three counts)
  • Johnston, Gregory Lynn, age 30 – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Burns, Donal – Assault
  • Johnston, Gregory Lynn, age 54 – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon
Brashears, Ronnie Lynn
Burns, Donal
Johnson, Gregory Lynn
Johnston, Gregory Lynn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.