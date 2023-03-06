Trina Michelle Hill of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the age of 45. Trina was born on November 24, 1977, in Houston, Texas to parents Terrence and Kay Penton.

Trina was a homemaker and jack of all trades who had worked as an electrician’s helper among a variety of other things. She is lovingly remembered as a free spirit, beautiful soul, loving mom, and Mimi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Terrence and Kay Penton; grandparents, Eddie and Leona Weede; and grandfather, Joe Hill.

She is survived by her daughter, Brittany Hill; her sons, Trevor, Noah, and Dylan McMullen; her sister, Tambra Penton; her brothers, Terrence Penton and wife Spring, Wesley Penton and wife Erin; her grandchildren, Bryce Yates, Kyliee Yates, Ava McMullen, Noel and Arlo Cheatwood, and Waylon McMullen.

Other survivors include Teddy McMullen, Colby Wells, Donte Penton, Terrence Penton III, Javier Rodriguez, and Jaiden Penton, Faith Penton, Gracie Penton, Lexi Penton, and Ellie Penton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

