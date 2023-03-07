Sandra Lee Dale “Sandy” Collins, 70, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Dayton. She was born February 7, 1953, in Decatur, Illinois, to her late parents, Milton Dale and Thelma Kirkendoll Dale.

She had lived most of her life in Dayton, having graduated from Dayton High School in 1971. In high school, she was a member of the band and won awards for her typing skills including a trip to the state championship.

Sandy retired from her position as a mailroom manager for Pitney Bowes after over 25 years. She had also retired after 10 years of working as a correctional officer from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Her most enjoyable times were found in riding horses and loving all animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Greg Williams.

Survivors include her fiancé Frank Piper; children, Christal Watson and her husband Trey, Milton Collins and his wife Tonya; grandchildren, Daniel Watson, Kindell Watson, Wyatt Watson, Megan Collins and her partner Natalie Montiel, Heather Collins and her fiancé Dalton Black; great-grandchildren, Tenley, Faith, Chasin, Christian, Wyatt, Colby, Julian and Isabella; brothers, Marshall Williams and Chris Dale and his wife Tracey; sisters, Sharon Simmons and Deanna Dale; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Dalton Black, Daniel Watson, Wyatt Watson, Jesse Collins, Guy Williams, Murphy Green and Greg Young.

