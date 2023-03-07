Mary Anne Campbell entered the gates of Heaven during the afternoon of Thursday, March 2, 2023, at home in Liberty surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Anne was born in Daisetta,Texas at home to parents Raymond R. Green and Anna Mae Teel Green, and delivered by her mother’s uncle, Dr. Byron L. Jordan. She was a graduate of Hull-Daisetta High School, class of 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, David Lee Campbell on June 24, 1960, and were together until his death in 2005.

Mary Anne held a number of positions throughout her life starting at Jay’s 5 & Dime Store in Daisetta, Taff Insurance Agency, Liberty ISD, Hull State Bank in Hull, Hull-Daisetta ISD, and the Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union. She will be most remembered for her role as the President of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce with over 30 years of service to the communities in our area, a position she enjoyed and worked very hard at until her retirement in 2021, primarily due to health reasons. Along with accomplishments too numerous to list, Mary Anne was instrumental in the success of the local Country Christmas event held each year in Liberty and Dayton, and coordinating the annual Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon, annual Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet and the popular Liberty-Dayton 500 Auction and Steak Dinner fundraiser. She also helped establish the Liberty County Prayer March in 2020.

Mary Anne had a work ethic that was second to none. There were very few 8-to-5 days for her. She carried on until the job was complete, and did so with an energy and determination that earned high praise from those working closely with her and those who admired from afar. She didn’t just organize events and plan activities sitting behind a desk – she could always be found in the trenches with others, working to ensure things ran as smoothly as possible. She had the incredible perseverance to find solutions to problems others couldn’t, or may have simply given up on, and she did it with grace, class, honesty and an upbeat personality that made people want to be around her.

Mary Anne was a member of several organizations including the Liberty Rotary Club. Her various leisure interests included tennis, horseback riding, traveling, and music (she played the piano, had a beautiful singing voice and sang solo in church and in the choir). She also performed with The Harmonettes musical group in high school and on television. She dearly loved the sounds of Elvis Presley and the Gaither Vocal Band.

Mary Anne Campbell is preceded in death by her husband, David Lee; her parents Raymond R. Green and Anna Mae Teel Green; half-brothers James Edward Turner and Graham Everett Turner; brothers-in-law Gerald Wayne (Jerry) Campbell; Carroll Ralph Campbell and wife Carol Annette; James Louis (J.L.) Campbell; and cousin Linda Diane Gruver. She is survived by son David Bruce Campbell and daughter Andrea Carol Campbell, sister-in-law Betty Turner; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved cat Sophie.

Visitation for Mary Anne will be held Monday, March 6 from 5-8 p.m. at New Work Family Worship Center on Grand Avenue in Liberty. Services will be held at the church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 with graveside services following at Cooke Memorial Cemetery on Lakeland Drive in Liberty.

The family of Mary Anne Campbell would like to thank the staff of Harbor Hospice in Liberty for their care and services, and those who kept in touch with her through social media, text messaging and postal mail during her time of illness. Her children would like to thank her for being “the absolute best mother God could have given us. We will be together again”.

