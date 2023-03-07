Sheldon David Prince passed away on March 3, 2023, at the age of 28. Sheldon was a resident of Liberty, Texas and employed by Texas Rotating Equipment in Dayton at the time of his passing.

Sheldon was born on August 8, 1994, in Houston, Texas to David Prince and Charlotte Rainwater. He attended St. Anne’s Catholic School and St. Thomas High School in Houston. He also attended aviation mechanic school in Florida before moving to Liberty in 2021.

Sheldon was preceded in death by his father, David Prince, his grandfather Edward Polocz, his grandmothers, Martrell Fregia and Gertrude Haidusek.

Sheldon is survived by his mother and stepfather, Charlotte and Wade Rainwater, his stepsister, Ashley Rainwater, stepbrother, Brandon Rainwater, his grandparents, Brenda Wallace, Donald and Catherine Haidusek, and Joan Polocz, aunts and uncles, Bill Polocz, Sonya and Jeff Niazy, Jennifer Miller, John and Charlotte “Co” Haidusek. Also surviving Sheldon are his nieces, Maleigha, Kinsley, and Brilee Rainwater and his cousins, Jacob and Amber Taylor, Sarah George, Chelsea Miller, Sydney George, Maxwell Miller, and Charleigh Haidusek. And a host of adoring second cousins, friends, and co-workers.

Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Rainwater, Maxwell Miller, John Haidusek, Jacob Taylor, Donny Pearson, Chris Reed, Dylan Rose, and Preston Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Messer, Douglas Braden, Jeff Niazy, and Lane Taylor.

Services

Visitation

Thursday

March 9, 2023

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Allison Funeral Service

1101 North Travis Street

Liberty, TX 77575

Send Flowers to Sheldon’s Visitation

Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins

Funeral Service

Thursday

March 9, 2023

11:00 AM

Allison Funeral Service

1101 North Travis Street

Liberty, TX 77575

Send Flowers to Sheldon’s Funeral Service

Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

