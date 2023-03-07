John “Bubba” Wilson, aka “Fat Boy”, 58, of Saratoga, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. Bubba was born on October 29, 1964, to the late John Louis Wilson and Margaret Hatcher Wilson in Kountze, Texas. He loved to fish and hunt. He loved the Houston Texans. He loved his dogs. He loved the outdoors and making people laugh.

Bubba is preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Wilson; sister, Brenda Gayle Fowler; brother-law, John Freeman, neephew Cary Crabb; and great nephew James Sangwin Jr.

Bubba is survived by his sisters, Linda Freeman, Mary Ener and husband Wilson Ener Sr.; Brother-in-law, Raymond Fowler Sr.; nieces, Janell Freeman, Becky Sangwin and husband James Sangwin Sr., Casey Garb and husband James Garb, Kimberly Creel and husband Randy Creel, Beverly Cartlidge; nephews, Hudie Ener and wife Jessica, David Freeman and Debbie Scott, Raymond Fowler Jr. and wife Christina Fowler, Wilson Ener Jr. and wife Pam Ener, Wyley Ener, lots of great nieces, great nephews, six great great nieces, great great nephews, and a host of family and friends. Fly High “Fat Boy”!

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 , 12:00 pm at Roadside Memorial Baptist Church 14139 FM 770 Saratoga, Texas 77585 with Pastor Nathan Hendrix officiating. Interment to follow at Saratoga City cemetery in Saratoga, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time on Sunday.

Honoring Bubba as pallbearers are James Sangwin Sr., Raymond Fowler Jr., David Freeman, Wilson Ener Jr., Hudie Ener, Wyley Ener, Anthony Ener, and Christopher Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are Eli Fowler, Luke Ener, Landon Ener, Colton Ener, Hunter Ener, Jude Ener, Jacoby Cartlidge, A.J. Cartlidge, and Lonnie Carver.

