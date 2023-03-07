Liberty High School students travel to Dallas for BPA contest

Over the weekend, 29 Liberty High School students traveled to Dallas to compete in the Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference.

Once in Dallas, they joined more than 3,000 additional students. The students competed in multiple events, some of them having a field of more than 50 contestants.

Isabel Hargrave took sixth place out of 66 contestants in Legal Office Procedures National Alt; Kaylee Hernandez took fifth place out of 40-plus in Entrepreneurship National Alt; and Gayla Rose took seventh place out of 40-plus in Advanced Interview Skills National Alt.

Kaylee Hernandez and Nialah Donatto both received $1,000 BPA Scholarships.

Richey Ewing, BPA Advisor said, “I would like to thank all of the students for being excellent representatives for their school and community. Because of their outstanding behavior, professionalism, and competitive drive it is no doubt what many of these students have and will be chosen as Students of High Character at Liberty High School. They will cherish the memories they have made and use the skills in all of their future endeavors.”

“If you have a high school or middle school student, encourage them to get involved in CTSO’s (Career and Technical Student Organizations). These groups provide valuable real world skills and encourage team building and friendly competition. Liberty, Dayton and Hardin currently have BPA chapters. If you would like for your school to participate please contact your CTE Director,” Ewing said.

