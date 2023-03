The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2023:

Pena, Roxanne – Theft of Property

Lofton, Michael Allen – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Irvin, Kindale – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Keyser, Olivia Talia – Criminal Mischief

Minchew, Kelley Anne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Parole Violation (no mugshot)

