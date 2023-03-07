Casino Night is huge fundraiser for LISD Education Foundation

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation gambled on Casino Night being a successful fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, and won. More than 200 people turned out for the event held at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center. While the exact amount raised is still being tallied, LISD Education Foundation President Brandon Davis said the event exceeded all expectations.

“We were able to raise lot of money for the Education Foundation. It was a super fun event that we might bring back again next year,” he said. “We had a good turnout and people seemed to have a lot of fun.”

As part of the ticket price, attendees were treated to a catered meal by LaLa’s Southern Graze and received casino tokens they then used to take part in games.

Liberty attorney Bruce Stratton tries his luck at a craps game at Casino Night on Saturday.

Money raised from this event will go toward the Education Foundation’s classroom grants.

“The Liberty ISD Education Foundation provides innovative teaching grants to Liberty ISD teachers and students. We help fund projects and make purchases of items or programs that are above the normal expenditures of the District. To date, we have given out close to $300,000 in innovative teaching grants,” Davis said.

Grant applications are being accepted through the end of March. The grants will be awarded before the end of the school year, most likely in April.

This “jackpot sponsors” for this year’s event were Elite Electrical and Von Schmidt Land and Cattle Company. Through the generosity of these sponsors and others, the Education Foundation raised more than $40,000 in commitments before Casino Night.

Gloria Stratton, Joan Jeffries and Denise Barkis (left to right) enjoy a chat at the Liberty ISD Education Foundation fundraiser on Saturday, March 4. Stuart and Kathy Marcus, and Oscar Secada try their luck at blackjack at the Liberty ISD Education Foundation’s casino night on Saturday, March 4. Ross Norwood and Bill Buchanan, who worked together previously at the former KSHN Radio Station, helped man the entry table at Casino Night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

