Woman with intellectual disability missing in New Caney

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old New Caney woman who has an intellectual disability.

Amanda Cutrara was last seen on March 2, 2023, near her home on Forest Lane Circle in New Caney. She was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, black and white floral pants, and sandals.

Cutrara is a white female with fair skin, brown eyes and blonde hair. She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information on Amanda, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, and refer to case #23A063061.

