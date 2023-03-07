Liberty-based SpiritHorse announces expansion into Dayton and Jasper

Unless you are a parent, family member or caregiver of someone with special needs, you may not be familiar with SpiritHorse Liberty and all the wonderful things the organization does.

For nearly 15 years, SpiritHorse Liberty has provided therapeutic riding lessons that are research-based, private, equine-assisted, and highly effective for those with special needs like cerebral palsy, autism, down syndrome or even the physically handicapped. SpiritHorse offers these services free of charge for special needs children and adults including veterans, foster children, and more. Riders without special needs may ride for only a $30 donation.

Through this therapy, SpiritHorse staff have seen children talk, sit and walk for the first time. They have also shown better core and muscle strength, focus, balance, self-respect, discipline, social ability, and cognitive processing. The program benefits youths physically, psychologically and socially. While riding, each youth’s individual needs, such as speech, sensory, balance, behavior and cognitive processing, are also being addressed through horse therapy by certified instructors and volunteers.

SpiritHorse Executive Director Donna Wiebelhaus

SpiritHorse is excited to announce its expansion into Dayton and Jasper. They are building a new arena in the upper west area of Dayton and now support a new subordinate facility in Jasper led by Michea Ford.

Executive Director Donna Wiebelhaus has given her time, resources and heart for many years, helping special needs children with focus in Liberty and surrounding areas. She is absolutely thrilled to increase capacity and have shorter travel for riders in Mont Belvieu, Crosby, Humble and East Harris County, all whom are near the new site in Dayton. Olivia Duffey leads operations for the new West Dayton arena.

“I’m so excited to provide equine assistance to the kiddos. I know the benefits they derive, so this is truly a dream come true. I have tremendous gratitude to Donna for making it happen,” said Duffey.

SpiritHorse made this expansion possible by writing proposals to companies for donations and get support from the community and fundraisers. Now the organization is in need of instructors to help prepare riders and guide them through lessons. No experience is necessary and all instructors are trained in depth. Donations and volunteering for this great cause are what make it possible for special needs individuals to have this therapy for free.

Being a 501c3 nonprofit facility, SpiritHorse provides a tax write-off on all donations. To discuss volunteering, donations or partnership with SpiritHorse, contact Board President Craig Girard at 661-542-1441 or cgirard0719@gmail.com, or SpiritHorse Executive Director Donna Wiebelhaus 936-641-0165 or spirithorseliberty@yahoo.com.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned for April or May at the Dayton SpiritHorse location. As soon as the date is established, SpiritHorse staff will post information through their Facebook page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

