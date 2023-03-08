SJCSO: Burglary suspect killed by business owner in Coldspring

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Frank’s Liquor, located at 13550 TX-150, in Coldspring.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a burglary suspect was fatally shot inside the store by the store owner.

The burglary suspect died at the scene. His identity is unknown at this time.

Capers said investigators ran the suspect’s fingerprints through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, but no information was returned on the suspect.

“The suspect entered the store and happened upon the store owner, who had slept in the building overnight. The store owner was surprised to wake up to see the person standing there,” Capers said. “The store owner responded by shooting the burglary suspect with a 9mm handgun.”

Capers said that once the suspect’s identity is known, his agency will issue a press release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

