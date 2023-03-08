Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Stubblefield was born March 6, 1943, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Marshall Eugene Stubblefield and Jolene Berry Stubblefield. He passed away March 4, 2023, in Livingston, Texas, at the age of 79.

Jerry was a welder inspector and worked for Thomas & Betts for 30 years. Jerry was a hard-working simple man that was kind hearted and helped many people. He loved to eat and trying out new restaurants.

Jerry had a love for animals, he would carry dog food around in his car and would feed the ducks in the pond by his house. Jerry was a movie buff and a music lover, but most of all he was a family man. He loved his grandchildren and especially his great grandchildren. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jolene Berry Stubblefield; wife, Patricia Ann Stubblefield; son, Barron Eugene Stubblefield; sister, Lorie Stubblefield.

Jerry is survived by his father, Marshall Eugene Stubblefield; brother, Leroy Stubblefield and wife Marilyn; grandchildren, Nicole, Waylon, and Harley; great grandchildren, Beaux, Eli, and Jaxson.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6-8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, March 10, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 3:00pm with Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

