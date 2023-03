The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 6, 2023:

Leissner, Ashley – Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle

Casco-Izaguirre, Hector Javier – Driving While Intoxicated

Hampton, William Scott – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Rios Salazar, Rafael – Public Intoxication

Adams, James Ray III – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Owens, Megan Leah – Possession of a Controlled Substance

