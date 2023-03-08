Music in the air for seniors at Liberty care center By Bluebonnet News - March 8, 2023 FacebookTwitter Hector Marchado, funeral director for Faith and Family Funeral Service in Batson, entertained the residents of Magnolia Health Care Center in Liberty on Wednesday, March 8. He sang golden oldies and gospel music. Marchado said this is the first time in two years that he has been able to perform for seniors at health care centers after much of these visits were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Magnolia Health Care Center in Liberty listen as Hector Marchado, funeral director for Faith and Family Funeral Service, gives a live music performance on Wednesday, March 8. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...