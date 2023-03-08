Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old abducted in Trinity County

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old girl, Haven Barker, who was abducted around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in Trinity County.

The circumstances of her abduction are unknown; however, the suspect in the abduction has been identified as Charles “Chaz” Estep, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. According to a Facebook post from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the Amber Alert, the child’s mother, Tamara Barker, may also have been involved in the abduction.

“They are believed to be in a 2-door Honda Accord with Texas License Plate PYS4575. There are no known destinations or direction of travel at this time,” the alert states.

On Wednesday, the Amber Alert was transmitted to cell phone carriers and mistakenly identified Coldspring in San Jacinto County as the location for the abduction.

While the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search and investigation as the child has ties to the area, Trinity County is where the abduction took place, according to the SJCSO.

Barker is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is around 4-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Estep is described as a Native American male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-642-1424 or dialing 911.

