Cleveland PD: Man sought for shooting, killing dog on city street

Cleveland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who shot and killed a dog on a city street on Wednesday, March 8. According to Police Chief Darrel Broussard, around 3:45 p.m., police dispatch received a call around 3:45 p.m. that a dog had been killed by a man driving a newer model red Dodge Charger.

The man driving the Charger reportedly pulled-up on Daniel Street and exited his vehicle; then suddenly walked to the rear of his vehicle and removed a long-rifle type weapon from the trunk of the vehicle. The man then fired several shots at a dog standing a few feet away, killing the dog. The man then put the gun back into the trunk, got back into the Charger and sped off.

“There were many students who had just gotten off the school bus walking home when this occurred,” Broussard said.

Witnesses told police that there had been a dog in the area that had allegedly fought with other animals. Another witness was that other animals were possibly injured and/or killed by the dog that was shot and killed.

City of Cleveland’s Animal Control Officer was dispatched to the area and upon driving-up to the scene, he spotted the man driving the red Dodge Charger firing the weapon and speeding off. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the described shooter’s vehicle.

Officers are working diligently on this case and seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspected driver of the red Dodge Charger with dark color rims.

Detectives with the Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone who may have information in reference to this case to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-7867. All callers remain anonymous.

