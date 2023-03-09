Steven Ray Evans was born October 12, 1964 in San Francisco, California to parents, Jerry W. Evans and Carolyn Vickers Evans. He went to his Heavenly Home on March 6, 2023 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 58.

Steven graduated from Tarkington High School and went to seminary school at the Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson, Texas. He has lived in Cleveland, Texas for the past 12 years, and his years as a minister has lived and traveled many places in Texas. He loved the Lord and lived daily for Him.

Steven also loved his family greatly, especially his son and grandchildren. He and his wife Kathy have been married for 38 years. Steven also was employed with the Cleveland ISD in the maintenance department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Carolyn Evans; brother, Gary Evans; sister in law, Robin Baxley. Steven is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Evans; son, Jason Evans and wife Kristin; mother in law and father in law, Don and Mary Vann; grandchildren, Wyatt Evans and Collin Evans; brothers, Randy Evans and wife Marion, Jerry Evans and wife Shirley, Jim Evans and wife Arcely; brother in law, Jerry Vann and wife Dwana; sisters in law, Linda Evans and Karen Alston and husband Russell; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 5-7pm. Graveside Service is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery at 2:00pm with Pastor Kenneth Pippin officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Jason Evans, Josh Vann, Richard Whitmire, Randy Evans, Jim Evans, Jerry Evans and Jessie Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kathy Evans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

