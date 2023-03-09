James Vance Cowan, 57, of Moss Hill, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home. He was born April 22, 1965, in Dearborn, Michigan, to his parents, Bill Cowan and Jackie Wenson Cowan.

James grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he attended elementary school and Eisenhower High School.

James served in the Marine Corps and was a member of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed spending time training his youngest son to play different sports and teaching him to play the guitar. He liked all sporting events and loved music, especially the blues and country music.

He had a big heart and was always willing to do things for others. James had a soft spot in his heart for animals which led him to rescuing dogs and picking up strays on the side of the road, he would never pass a turtle without stopping to pick it up and take it home.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Thoa Kim Ha; mother, Jackie Cowan; sons, Patrick William Cowan and William Minh Cowan; daughter, Audrey Elizabeth Cowan; step-son, Khoa Tran; sister, Michele Mitchell and husband Eric and nephew, Shawn Mitchell and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will announce a celebration of his life at a later date.

