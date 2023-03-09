Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2023:

Turner, Jacob Ryan – Criminal Trespass

Neal, Jacob Timothy – Theft of Property

Earls, Heather Renee – Theft of Property

Roberts, Brian Michael – Theft of Property

Flores, Alexis – Possession of Marijuana

Argueta, Carlos – Possession of Marijuana

Padilla, Brian Neal – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)

Hooper, Vadie Lena – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Campos, Santiago – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Guevara, Kevin Yair – Bench Warrant

Godwin, Jeremy – Burglary of a Building (two counts)

Clark, Kristian James – Possession of Marijuana

Gens, Dylan Scott – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Sollock, Justin Paul – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Motion to Revoke-Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property

