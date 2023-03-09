Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2023:

  • Turner, Jacob Ryan – Criminal Trespass
  • Neal, Jacob Timothy – Theft of Property
  • Earls, Heather Renee – Theft of Property
  • Roberts, Brian Michael – Theft of Property
  • Flores, Alexis – Possession of Marijuana
  • Argueta, Carlos – Possession of Marijuana
  • Padilla, Brian Neal – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)
  • Hooper, Vadie Lena – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Campos, Santiago – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Guevara, Kevin Yair – Bench Warrant
  • Godwin, Jeremy – Burglary of a Building (two counts)
  • Clark, Kristian James – Possession of Marijuana
  • Gens, Dylan Scott – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Sollock, Justin Paul – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Motion to Revoke-Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property

