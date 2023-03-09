Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2023:
- Turner, Jacob Ryan – Criminal Trespass
- Neal, Jacob Timothy – Theft of Property
- Earls, Heather Renee – Theft of Property
- Roberts, Brian Michael – Theft of Property
- Flores, Alexis – Possession of Marijuana
- Argueta, Carlos – Possession of Marijuana
- Padilla, Brian Neal – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)
- Hooper, Vadie Lena – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Campos, Santiago – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Guevara, Kevin Yair – Bench Warrant
- Godwin, Jeremy – Burglary of a Building (two counts)
- Clark, Kristian James – Possession of Marijuana
- Gens, Dylan Scott – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Sollock, Justin Paul – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Motion to Revoke-Criminal Mischief and Theft of Property