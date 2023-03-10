McMullan named LCSO employee of the month for March 2023

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office recognized Investigator Danny McMullan as Employee of the month at the monthly meeting for his outstanding performance and dedication to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator McMullan was recently assigned to an Aggravated Sexual Assault case in which he typed a search warrant for a residence. With the assistance of other Investigators, he went and executed the search warrant.

As a result of his investigation, he was able to obtain a total of two Aggravated Sexual Assault warrants for both listed suspects in the case. Both suspects in this case were arrested for the warrant and booked into the Liberty County Jail.

While working other cases assigned to him, he has filed the following arrest warrants with arrests on each: Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Burglary of a Building and Failure to Comply W/Sex Offender Duty to Register.

Investigator McMullan was also assigned to a case in which he recovered an estimated $100,000 worth of stolen jewelry that he was able to return to the owner.

Captain David Meyers stated, “Investigator McMullan is always eager to help other Investigators with their cases whether typing a murder warrant or assisting in interviews, ask him and he will be there ready and eager to assist. He is a tremendous asset to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and to the Criminal Investigation Division.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

