Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2023:

  • Hernandez, Ashley Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Mendez, Saul – Possession of Marijuana
  • James, Clark – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
  • Henry, Ronnie – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Morgan, Rocky W II – Failure to Comply-Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
  • Marquez, Israel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Granger, Wesley William – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cooper, Sierra Elantra – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 years of age
Cooper, Sierra Elantra
Granger, Wesley William
Henry, Ronnie
Hernandez, Ashley Nicole
Marquez, Israel
Mendez, Saul
Morgan, Rocky W II

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.