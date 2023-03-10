Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2023:
- Hernandez, Ashley Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Mendez, Saul – Possession of Marijuana
- James, Clark – Possession of Marijuana (no mugshot)
- Henry, Ronnie – Driving While Intoxicated
- Morgan, Rocky W II – Failure to Comply-Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- Marquez, Israel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Granger, Wesley William – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Cooper, Sierra Elantra – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 years of age