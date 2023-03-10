Tommy Joe Douglas was born December 20, 1950, in Portales, New Mexico, to parents, Rufus E. Douglas and Bonnie Mae Hudman Douglas. He passed away March 8, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 72.

He graduated high school in Bellaire, Texas, and attended college at UTEP in El Paso, Texas. Tommy was owner of TD’S Supermart in Shepherd, Texas, where he has lived for 47 years. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.

Tommy was the life of the party and enjoyed picking on people. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Rufus E. Douglas; wives, Darlene and Susan. He is survived by his beloved mother, Bonnie Douglas; loving daughters, Tammy Loving and husband Casey, and Bonnie Lindig and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Brady and Bryanna Loving, and Mason and Jenna Lindig; son in heart, Brian Davenport; step sons, James Allen Crowson and John Few.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 5-7pm. Graveside Service is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2023 in the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas at 10:00am with Brian May officiating.

