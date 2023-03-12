Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2023:

  • Harrell, Richard Thomas Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Coulter, Tyler – Possession of Marijuana
  • Hamlin, Allen Edward – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Martin, Joseph Jason – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Horton, Justin Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Lindsey, Andrew Daryl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
