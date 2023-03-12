Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2023:

Harrell, Richard Thomas Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Coulter, Tyler – Possession of Marijuana

Hamlin, Allen Edward – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Martin, Joseph Jason – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Horton, Justin Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Lindsey, Andrew Daryl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Coulter, Tyler Hamlin, Allen Edward Harrell, Richard Thomas Jr. Horton, Justin Nelson Lindsey, Andrew Daryl Martin, Joseph Jason

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

