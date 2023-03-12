Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2023:
- Harrell, Richard Thomas Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Coulter, Tyler – Possession of Marijuana
- Hamlin, Allen Edward – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Martin, Joseph Jason – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Horton, Justin Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Lindsey, Andrew Daryl – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity