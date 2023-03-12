She was a mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and a survivor in every sense of the word. Her smile was quick, her laugh was easy, and her hands were gentle.

Marian Floy (Suttle) Metcalf made her appearance inside the family home in Freestone County, Texas on December 22, 1925. Marion Louis Suttle and Aubrey Carmen (Archer) Suttle were over the moon with the arrival of their first-born child. Then three years later, Floy welcomed her brother, Max, who she remained close with until his passing in 2015.

The Suttle family moved to London, Texas, where Floy attended the New London school. At 3:19 p.m. on March 18, 1937, Floy was getting ready to take a math test but was not looking forward to it. At that moment, odorless gas had been leaking into the two-story structure, causing the school to explode. Floy was injured severely, but she survived. Unfortunately, she lost her teacher, Mrs. Lena Hunt, and her best friend, Wanda Emberling, that day along with hundreds of other people at the school.

Upon recovering from the horrific explosion, her parents moved the family to Overton and Floy attended Leverett’s Chapel. It is there that she met her future husband, Clarence Tracy Metcalf. Clarence joined the Navy and fought during World War II and eventually was discharged. Clarence and Floy married on March 9, 1946. They eventually ended up at the Humble Oil plant in Monroe City, Texas.

Clarence and Floy welcomed their first daughter, Jan, in 1952 and their second daughter, Donna, in 1955. Clarence built their family home in Anahuac, and they moved there in 1957.

The family grew over the years as Jan married Gary Shaver and Donna married Donnie Standley. Floy became very busy in her new role as Mimi to her four grandchildren: Allison (Shaver) Hajda, who married Matt; Crystal (Standley) Almanza, who married Anthony; Scott Shaver; and Lindsey (Standley) Fruge, who married Quinton. Floy was also the proud great-grandmother of Kylie, Cooper, Claire, Evan, Case, Colt, and Kipp.

Floy was a faithful Christian, and she was a dedicated member of the Anahuac Church of Christ for most of her life. Over the years, she taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, as well as hosted Lady’s Bible Classes in her home.

She was a homemaker who loved to sew, quilt, embroider, crochet, and knit. Floy also dabbled in art. One of her first art projects was painting a rainbow trout on a white t-shirt for Clarence to wear while fishing at Roaring River, Missouri.

Floy loved her family with all her heart. She cherished being “Mimi” and loved getting to spend time with her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren – especially at their family cabin in East Texas, where countless memories were made over the years.

She could tell the best stories and even had Donna type up her hilarious fiction stories during her novel-writing days. She also had several friends that she considered family, who continually checked on her and loved on her.

Over the years, Clarence and Floy traveled to many states and visited many courthouses so Floy could complete her genealogy sheets on the different branches of her family, as well as Clarence’s.

After losing her beloved Clarence in April of 2010, Floy remained living in their family home with her cat, Jingles, who she loved and cared for until her passing.

Floy lived to the age of 97 and went to be with her Lord on March 9, 2023, which just happened to be her and Clarence’s 77th wedding anniversary. What a beautiful day in Heaven it must have been when they were reunited once again.

Floy leaves behind a legacy of love, family, faith, and friendship, and she will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Her wishes were for a graveside service at Union Cemetery, Freestone County, Texas between Donie and Teague. The service will be held at 1pm, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: London Museum, P.O. Box 477, New London, TX 75682 in memory of Floy Suttle Metcalf, survivor.

