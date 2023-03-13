Anna Berta Mize was born January 29, 1935, in Woodville, Texas, to parents, Roy Dean and Lorene Long Dean. She passed away in Shepherd, Texas, March 6, 2023, at the age of 88.

Anna lived in Tarkington for 51 years and previously lived in Cleveland and Woodville. She made handmade quilts and loved cooking the good old country style. Anna also enjoyed reading and she loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lorene Dean; husband of 60 years, O.C. Mize; daughter, Deborah Parrish; grandson, O.C “Scotty” Parrish; brothers, Elroy Dean, Kenneth Dean, James Groves; sisters, Roberta Spinks, Marilyn Morton; ½ brother, Leroy Dean. Anna is survived by her beloved son, Jeff Mize and wife Ruth; sister, Charlotte Blaock; ½ sisters, Barbara Roberts, Kathryn Whitmire; grandchildren, Jeffrey Daniel Mize, Julie Hargraves Courtney, Natalie Mize Rogers, Amanda Parrish Loller, Jason Mize, Amy Mize, Maggie Mize; great grandchildren, Kristen Freeman, Maria Morales, Aaron Morales, Michael Gentry, Aiden Mize, Gideon Mize.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 5-7 pm. Graveside Service is scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Center Hill Cemetery in Oakhurst, Texas, at 2pm with Rev. Wayne Hargraves officiating.

