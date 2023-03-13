Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2023:

Amaya, Ismael – Assault/Family Violence

Foster, Laura Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Weatherly, Phillip Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Marksberry, Heather Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ferman, Ivan Alfredo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Stansel, Kenneth Niel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Dennis Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

McCardle, Ivory – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of a Building

Morris, Kenneth – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of a Building

