Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2023:

  • Amaya, Ismael – Assault/Family Violence
  • Foster, Laura Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Weatherly, Phillip Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Marksberry, Heather Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ferman, Ivan Alfredo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Stansel, Kenneth Niel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Brown, Dennis Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • McCardle, Ivory – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of a Building
  • Morris, Kenneth – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Burglary of a Building
