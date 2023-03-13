Traffic stop in Cleveland leads to arrests and seizure of liquid codeine, marijuana

Cleveland Police Department officers were patrolling the 800 block of U.S. Highway 59 northbound on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, around 3 p.m., when they reportedly spotted a vehicle with an obscured license plate that had a dark color tint covering the license plate, making it hard to read.

“The officer decided to make a traffic stop on the vehicle a 2019 Genesis G80 red in color. When officers approached the vehicle, they could smell marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. Officers requested a driver’s license from the operator of the vehicle, which he was unable to produce,” said CPD Chief Darrel Broussard.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly provided the officers with several names. He was asked to exit the vehicle during the investigation.

Adrian Barnes Robert Cormier Jr.

“The driver and the passengers inside were acting very suspicious and giving misleading information after officers spoke with other passengers inside the vehicle,” said Broussard.

Upon searching the vehicle for illegal contraband, officers reportedly found a plastic baggie in the front console area containing a green color leafy substance believed to be marijuana. In the same area, they reportedly found a plastic baggie containing a greenish color liquid substance believe to be Codeine, known on the streets as “syrup.”

“When officers asked the occupants of the vehicle who the illegal substances belong, they all refused to speak to officers. Officers later found out there were some possible discrepancies with the displayed license plates attached to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed, and officers will be further investigating the ownership of the vehicle,” Broussard said.

The driver and one of the passengers were arrested for the illegal substances found inside the vehicle. They were transported to the Cleveland Police Department jail. One of the passengers was detained and later released without any charges. Both of the arrested subjects had Houston, Texas, addresses.

The arrested driver is Adrian Deshonte Barnes, 27. The passenger is Robert Emanuel Cormier Jr., 26.

Both were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, penalty group 3, greater than 28 grams, but less than 200 grams, and Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Subjects were later transported to the Liberty County Jail where Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert set each of their bonds at $20,000.

Officers later learned Barnes is being held on a parole Violation and remains in the Liberty County Jail, and Cormier has a “hold” for Harris County for “Theft” Charges.

All of the seized evidence will be sent to the DPS lab for testing.

