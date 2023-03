Each month the staff at Kimmie Brown Elementary selects three staff members to receive the Traveling Trophy Award.

This award is chosen by the previous winner to recognize a coworker who is going above and beyond in meeting the mission of Dayton ISD through the six C’s (Communication, Consistency, Customer Service, Commitment, Connections, and Change). This month’s winners are Denise Ramirez, April Johnson and Belen Acuna.

