DHS students attend BPA leadership conference in Dallas

Students from DHS Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter attended the 2023 BPA State Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas March 2-5, 2023.

The conference brought together an estimated three thousand delegates from across the state to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, participate in internships, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–2024 Texas Association student leadership team.

“Opportunities don’t happen, you create them” was the theme on this year’s travel shirt. “We returned only three members for this school, but these students go busy and recruited another twenty-seven. We advanced twenty-four to state conference. Mrs. Katie Shroff and I are so very proud of each and every one of them” stated Melissa Luter, DHS Advisor and Area 5, Region 1 Advisor. “The hours and hours of work these students put in and the talent they possess is above and beyond.”

The students learned, laughed and came out successful! Here are the results:

David Coll

Financial Math and Analysis Concepts 1st Place

Administrative Office Concepts 1st Place

Computer Programming Concepts 1st Place

Parliamentary Procedures Concepts 6th Place

Medical Terminology Concepts 3rd Place

Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications 3rd Place, National Qualifier

Administrative Support Team 4th place National Alternate

Jimmy Rivera

Fundamental Word Processing Applications 3rd Place National Qualifier

Administrative Support Team 4th place National Alternate

Zitlally De La Luz

Incoming Area 5, Region 1 President

Advanced Word Processing Applications 1st Place National Qualifier

Administrative Support Team 4th place National Alternate

Nataly Alamzan

Outgoing Area 5, Region 1 President

2nd Place Advanced Interview Skills National Qualifier

2nd Place Website Design Team National Qualifier

Nataly Alamzan and Zitlally De La Cruz (right)

Manaswi Duddupudi

2nd Place Website Design Team National Qualifier

7th Place Management, Marketing, and HR Concepts

Regan King

Visual Design Team 2nd Place National Qualifier

Computer Modeling 1st Place National Qualifier

Omar Sanchez

Visual Design Team 2nd Place National Qualifier

Annabelle Prince

Digital Marketing Concepts 2nd Place

The National Leadership Conference will be held in Anaheim, California on April 26-30, 2023.

About Business Professionals of America

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school and college/university students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development and community service. The organization has more than 46,000 members in schools in the United States and China. Learn more at http://www.bpa.org.

