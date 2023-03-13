Chambers County commissioners court approves new boating rules, regulations designation ‘no wake’ zones

Chambers County Commissioners Court this month approved updated boating rules and regulations designating certain stretches of Turtle Bayou, White’s Bayou, Lee’s Gully, Spring Branch, Pix’s Bayou and Double Bayou as No Wake Zones.

These updated regulations were approved in Fall 2022 and were adopted under the authority of Subchapter D of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code of the State of Texas. The updated rules apply to public waters located within Chambers County that are outside the limits of an incorporated city or town.

Areas designated as No Wake Zones include:

Turtle Bayou, White’s Bayou, Lee’s Gully and Spring Branch, beginning at Lake Anahuac and extending to the headwaters of Turtle Bayou at the Chambers County boundary line

Pix Bayou from a point in the mouth of Pix’s Bayou upstream to the headwaters of the same

Double Bayou, beginning at the mouth of Double Bayou and up said bayou including its east and west forks to the headwaters of the same

These rules and regulations may be enforced by all peace officers of Chambers County, Texas. Punishment for violation of the No Wake Zone may include arrest or fine of no more than $500.

Chambers County is renowned for its extensive network of waterways that boast fresh, salt and brackish water. The members of Chambers County Commissioners Court, all avid outdoorsmen, encourage residents and visitors alike to partake in safe outdoor activities.

For more information, visit co.chambers.tx.us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

