Cleveland ISD announces principals of the year

After a careful review of its many outstanding school administrators, Cleveland ISD is proud to announce that Kelli Blankenship is the District’s Elementary Principal of the Year and Joshua McDonald is the District’s Secondary Principal of the Year.

Blankenship, the principal at Southside Elementary, and McDonald, the principal at Santa Fe Middle School, serve their respective campuses and the school district with tremendous care and passion, so it comes as no surprise that they were picked as this year’s honorees.

This award recognizes both Blankenship and McDonald for their leadership, commitment and accomplishments as a school administrator and educator.

Josh McDonald, Santa Fe Middle School principal Kelli Blankenship, Southside Elementary principal

As part of the honor, they will represent Cleveland ISD as nominees for the Region IV Principal of the Year.

They will be attending the Region IV luncheon on April 5.

“Please congratulate Mrs. Blankenship and Mr. McDonald when you see them,” said Susan Ard, communications director for Cleveland ISD. “Thank you both for your dedication to our students, staff and District.”

