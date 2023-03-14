Katherine Bell “Katy” Scott Breeden, 82, of Kenefick, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in Baytown. She was born January 14, 1941, in Abilene, to her late parents, Marvin Scott, Sr. and Florence Crowder Scott.

Katy had lived in Kenefick since 1980 and had previously lived in Point Comfort, Texas. She was a very gifted painter who liked to share her talent with others.

She was a member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, the Liberty Art League and enjoyed photography almost as much as her painting.

Mrs. Breeden was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Neal Breeden and a brother Marvin Scott, III.

Survivors include her children, Mark Breeden and his wife Joyce and Lynne Schmuck and her husband Joseph; brother, James “Buck” Scott and his wife Penny; granddaughters, Skye Ibarra and her husband David, Hannah Whitehead and her husband Jordan and Mikayla Schmuck and her partner Daniel Thompson; step-grandsons, Jeremiah Higginbotham and his family and Jeremy Schmuck and his family; great-grandchildren, Calder Ibarra and Cameron Ibarra; sister-in-law Doris Janak and her husband Victor and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The Breeden family would like to thank the staffs of Brighter Days and The Waterford of Baytown as well as Kimberly and Liz from Harbor Hospice for everything they did for their mom before her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Day officiating.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

