Mary Lou Brewer, born on December 9, 1938, in Elkhart, Indiana to Barbara Louise Gran and Walter Foreman, passed away on March 11, 2023, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving husband Vernon Brewer, whom she married on April 10, 1965.

Mary Lou was an amazing mother and nana to her grandchildren, always putting her family first. She had a love for art and painting, bowling, sewing, playing pool, and most of all, she loved to dance. Mary Lou and Vernon shared a passion for dancing, and they spent many wonderful years together on the dance floor. Not only did she enjoy and love dancing, but she was also a spectacular dancer.

For 40 years, Mary Lou was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she dedicated her love and compassion for others. She always found the good in every single person she met, and everyone who met her instantly loved her. Mary Lou had a soft, calming presence that could heal anyone’s sadness with love.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara L. Culp; father, Walter Foreman; stepfather, Maynard Culp; son, Tony M. Brewer; sisters, Anita Elsworth and Gloria Hockett; brother, Bud Culp. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Vernon M. Brewer; son, Michael J. Creel and wife Linda; daughter Julie Ann Dugger; grandchildren, Kayla M. Bittick and husband Cory, Donald “Donnie” R. Dugger, and Kacee E. Dugger.

Mary Lou will be deeply missed by her husband Vernon, her children, grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. She will always be remembered for her warm smile, her infectious laughter, and her unwavering love and kindness towards others.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Burial will follow in Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be, Donnie Ray Dugger, Cory Bittick, Mike Inman, Robert Kinder. Glen Jackson and Daryl Cloud.

Rest in peace, dear Mary Lou. Your love and kindness will never be forgotten, and you will be forever missed.

