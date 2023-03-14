Louise P. Mathis, 97, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was born on December 10, 1925, in Goose Creek, Texas to parents Enoch Phillips and Lillie Brown.

Mrs. Mathis is preceded in death by her father Enoch Phillips and mother Lillie Brown of Kirbyville, Texas; sister Lorena Jackson of Kirbyville, Texas; husband Ken Mathis of Kirbyville, Texas; grandson Donnie Woods of Kirbyville, Texas.

She leaves behind her son Don Woods and wife Barbara of Liberty, Texas; grandchildren Stephanie Sturges and husband Melvin of Hull, Texas, Amanda Moore and husband Jason of Mauriceville, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jordan Le’Ann Romano of Orange, Texas, Ian Moore and Kaylan Moore of Mauriceville, Texas; numerous of nieces and nephews. Louise will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Online condolences may be made online at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

