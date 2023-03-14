Michael “Mike” Anthony Callahan, Sr., 63, of Dayton, Texas, formerly of Eatonton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on December 31, 1959, in Fulton, Georgia, to the late James Edward and Clara Mae “Jean’ Mitchell Callahan.

Mike spent his childhood working in the carnival, with his parents. Through this experience, he was able to travel the United States learning new things, including his numbers and how to count money.

On August 24, 1980, at Park Memorial Baptist Church in Houston, Mike married the love of his life Annette Marie La Fleur. They spent 41 years together, most of those years were spent raising their four sons on a dairy farm in Georgia.

Mike pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for cooking, watching television and farming. He was also very intelligent when it came to mechanics. Mike had the ability to fix any type of vehicle including lawn mowers. Above all, Mike found his greatest joys in life came from spending time with his precious family. Mike was soft spoken, and a man of few words, but when he spoke you listened because what he was about to say was important. He also had an infectious laugh and an excellent sense of humor. Mike naturally lit up a room with just his presence. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of forty-one years Annette La Fleur Callahan; and his siblings William “Billy” E. Callahan, Linda Chastain and Teresa Young. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons Michael Callahan, Jr. and wife Christina of Byron, Georgia, Mark Callahan and wife Chelsea, Matthew Callahan and wife Tonya, and Jonathan Callahan, all of Dayton; his grandchildren Payton, Willie, Austin, Kimberly, Jestin, Dalton, Levi, and Skyler, and his great-grandson James and another on the way; his sisters Debbie Callahan and Kimberly Young both of Georgia; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Michael Callahan, Jr., Mark Callahan, Matthew Callahan, Jonathan Callahan, Austin Callahan, and Dalton Callahan. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Enerson and Drew Evans.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11 AM, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the chapel at Sterling Funeral home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will follow at noon at Sterling Funeral Home, with Donnie Onnen, III officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

