Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 12, 2023:

Anders, Gary Paul – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Leftrick, Jon Christopher – Criminal Trespass

Ashley, Roland Adam – Invasive Visual Recording (two counts)

Shephard, Glenn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Pitre, Korey Scott – Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration and Motion to Revoke Community Supervision

Taylor, Jesse Douglas – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Gonzales, Amanda Leeann – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct-Discharge/Display Firearm

Silva, Jair – Evading Arrest or Detention

Ocoro, Laura Montrea – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 Years of Age (no mugshot)

Salazar-Mezquita, Nehemias – Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Driving While License Invalid With Previous Conviction

Cunningham, Brandon – Public Intoxication, third, enhanced

Hale, Jason Alan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Burns, Donal Earl – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)

