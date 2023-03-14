Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 12, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 12, 2023:

  • Anders, Gary Paul – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Leftrick, Jon Christopher – Criminal Trespass
  • Ashley, Roland Adam – Invasive Visual Recording (two counts)
  • Shephard, Glenn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Pitre, Korey Scott – Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration and Motion to Revoke Community Supervision
  • Taylor, Jesse Douglas – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Gonzales, Amanda Leeann – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct-Discharge/Display Firearm
  • Silva, Jair – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Ocoro, Laura Montrea – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 Years of Age (no mugshot)
  • Salazar-Mezquita, Nehemias – Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Driving While License Invalid With Previous Conviction
  • Cunningham, Brandon – Public Intoxication, third, enhanced
  • Hale, Jason Alan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Burns, Donal Earl – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)
