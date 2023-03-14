Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 12, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 12, 2023:
- Anders, Gary Paul – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Leftrick, Jon Christopher – Criminal Trespass
- Ashley, Roland Adam – Invasive Visual Recording (two counts)
- Shephard, Glenn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Pitre, Korey Scott – Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration and Motion to Revoke Community Supervision
- Taylor, Jesse Douglas – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Gonzales, Amanda Leeann – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct-Discharge/Display Firearm
- Silva, Jair – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Ocoro, Laura Montrea – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Under 15 Years of Age (no mugshot)
- Salazar-Mezquita, Nehemias – Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Driving While License Invalid With Previous Conviction
- Cunningham, Brandon – Public Intoxication, third, enhanced
- Hale, Jason Alan – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Burns, Donal Earl – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)